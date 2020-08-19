Martin and Varadkar clash over new Covid-19 restrictions

The Government has announced new Covid-19 restrictions due to rising infection levels across Ireland in recent weeks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that all home gatherings will be limited to six people from three households in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

All sporting events will also be held behind closed doors, with no spectators permitted to attend. All sports, including full-contact sports such as rugby, will be allowed to continue training and matches.

These were the main changes following a long Cabinet meeting.

Sources told The Irish Times that Mr Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar clashed over the new measures at the Cabinet meeting.

Sources said Mr Varadkar expressed concern at the way the Taoiseach was “doing business”.

Not acceptable

They added that Mr Varadkar was unhappy about the cancellation of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting which he believed should have discussed public health recommendations before the Cabinet made its decisions, warning Mr Martin that this was not an acceptable way to do business.

People from different households travelling in the same car have been asked to wear face coverings while people have been told to work from home unless it is absolutely necessary to travel to work.

Weddings can go ahead with up to 50 people attending, although this will be reviewed by the Cabinet in the coming days.

People over the age of 70 are being asked to limit social interactions, avoid public transport and to shop during designated hours.

Restaurants will be permitted to remain open but mandatory closures at 11.30pm will be enforced.

Covid testing at airports will be randomised, while locator forms will go electronic this week. Follow up calls for people isolating will also be increased this week according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The new measures will remain in place until at least September 13th.