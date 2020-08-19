Nine new Covid-19 cases in Carlow town over the last two months

A LARGE portion of recent Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Carlow town. There have been nine new cases in the town over the last two months.

Every confirmed case of Covid-19 in the country has been mapped by electoral district (ED) on ‘Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub’. The case map was updated for the first time since June last week, giving an insight into the recent spread of Covid-19 in Carlow. The snapshot was taken on 12 August when the number of Carlow cases was 197. There have been around 28 cases in Carlow between 12 August and the first time the map was published on 18 June.

Nineteen of these occurred in the two weeks leading up to 12 August, which gives an indication of active cases. The Carlow town figure has risen from 42 to 51 in the interim.

There have been six further cases in the rural Carlow town ED and three in the urban ED.

There has been one more case in rural Graiguecullen, bringing its total to eight. There has also a been further increase of three cases in Rathoran ED in the Leighlinbridge area. It has a cumulative figure of 38 cases. These new cases are not connected to Beechwood Nursing Home, which is located in Rathoran, The Nationalist understands.

The urban Tullow ED has no more cases and its figure remains at five. The Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge EDs had previously recorded high numbers of Covid, 21 and nine respectively, but thankfully none in the last two months.

There is no exact Covid figure for the vast majority of communities in Carlow. Most areas are still listed as having between zero and four cases, including Rathvilly, Hacketstown, urban Graiguecullen, Myshall, Clonegal, Hacketstown, Fenagh, Ballon, Tinryland and Kildavin.

There have been no further changes in border areas such as Castledermot and the Paulstown area.