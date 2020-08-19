Expert review to prevent Covid-19 ‘taking hold’ in nursing homes again

By Sarah Mooney

All new residents of nursing homes should be tested for coronavirus prior to admission, a report by the Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel has recommended.

The report was published today and made 86 recommendations to the the Department of Health to ensure precautions against the spread of the virus are taken in nursing homes, referencing the need for “systematic reform” in the way in which care is delivered.

The expert panel of four was set up in May to examine national and international responses to the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes, along with emerging best practice.

The panel’s report said that staff had worked “tirelessly and with admirable resilience” despite many being “traumatised” by their experiences, as Covid-19 outbreaks took hold in many nursing homes in the earlier months of this year.

Professor Cecily Kelleher, chair of the panel, said that nursing home deaths represented 56 per cent of all deaths in the Republic at the time of the report’s drafting.

She said preparedness for the coming months would be “crucial” as community spread of the virus rises, adding that “we do not have a vaccine for Covid-19 but we do have a vaccine for influenza”.

Key recommendations of the panel:

All new residents of nursing homes coming from community settings, along with proposed transfers from hospitals, should be tested for Covid-19 prior to admission.

Admissions should only be made to facilities which can demonstrate their infection control measures are of a sufficient standard to ensure there is no risk of onward infection, with HIQA maintaining a register of such homes.

Personal protective equipment should be readily available in nursing homes around the State, with a supervisor on hand to ensure it is used appropriately.

The influenza vaccine should be prioritised for all residents, while making it mandatory for staff should be considered.

Nursing home staff should be precluded from working across multiple sites and adequate contracts should be in place to support this, for the next 18 months or until the declaration of the end of the global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Nursing home providers should be mandated to improve education and professionalisation standards in the workforce.

Working terms and conditions of nurses and healthcare assistants should be subject to a review in State nursing homes.

The HSE should produce a detailed report within nine months on the management and outcomes of the multiple clusters that occurred during the pandemic.

In response to the report, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that “careful consideration” would be given by the Department of Health to the panel’s recommendations.

He said the impact of the pandemic had been “utterly devastating” for those who lived and worked in nursing homes, along with their loved ones: “Many residents didn’t have visitors for months. Families had to watch and try and communicate with loved ones through widows. Many people have lived in fear for months.”

He said the nursing home sector remained an “absolute priority” in the Government’s overall response to Covid-19, with planning preparedness and the ability to evolve in its response being key to suppressing the virus over the coming months.

He added that everything within the State’s power must be done to prevent Covid-19 from taking hold in nursing homes again.

In June, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) had said the Covid-19 pandemic laid bare the absence of planning for healthcare provision in nursing homes.

It called for a new approach to manage care for older people in nursing homes, as well as urgent preparatory planning to prevent seasonal influenza outbreaks in such facilities.

In advance of the panel’s new report yesterday, a nursing home owner called for a radical overhaul of the system, with Oaklodge Nursing Home owner Diarmuid O’Dalaigh saying homes should adopt a care village model in order to improve both independence and infection controls.