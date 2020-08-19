Recent deaths

Sister Michelle Vaughan

Brigidine Sisters, Delany Court, Tullow, Carlow and Tulla, Co Clare

Sister Michelle died peacefully in her Brigidine Home on Wednesday 19 August. Deeply regretted by her Brigidine Sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends.

Sister Michelle’s remains will arrive at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Thursday evening at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 pm (confined to community and close friends) followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. The Mass can be viewed on the following link: www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/.

John McGILLICUDDY

Crossneen, Carlow / Rathcoole, Dublin

John died Wednesday 19 August at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Nancy and much loved father of Karen, Orla and Sean. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, son, brothers Fr Des, Fr Jim, Tim, Paddy and Michael, sisters Ita, Eileen and Kathleen, sons-in-law Dermot and Martin, daughter-in-law Emma, adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Sarah, Aisling, Sean, Méabh, Matthew and James, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government directives, a private funeral will take place. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam using this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow at 12 noon on Thursday 20 August.

Malone, Clair, (Nee O’ Brien)

Late of Tullow, County Carlow and formerly of Maynooth, County Kildare. Clair passed away on 18 August, peacefully, at Saint Luke’s Hospital, County Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by Boysie and family. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral can be viewed at 11am on Friday 21 August, at www.maynoothparish.org.