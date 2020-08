Risk of flooding with Storm Ellen set to batter Ireland

A warning is in place for strong winds and high seas tonight and tomorrow, with a risk of flooding in coastal areas.

Seven coastal counties in the west and south are under an orange warning for wind, with yellow-level warnings in place for the rest of the island.

The orange wind alert is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford until 1pm tomorrow.

Met √Čireann says Storm Ellen is bringing with it a storm surge, heavy swells and onshore winds.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock says Atlantic coastal counties will be worst affected.

“The indications are that it’s coming in a little bit closer than it looked previously, there’s a tighter gradient near the core so we’re getting much stronger winds up along the south-west and western coast which is why we’ve upgraded the warnings for the Atlantic coastal counties.”