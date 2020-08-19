Smokey the cat nose he needs your vote!

HE’S the cat that acts like a dog and has his own Instagram page. Yes, Smokey is a cat like no other.

The three-year-old Nebelung is Carlow’s entry in the Nose of Tralee, a national competition for beloved dogs and cats.

Smokey’s owner, Leighlinbridge woman Tammy Clarke, said that her cat has personality spilling out of him.

“He acts like a dog, does tricks, follows me around like a little puppy. He’s really unusual,” she said. “If you hold out your hand, he’ll jump over it. If you make a circle with your arms, he’ll jump through it.”

Smokey is kept on a leash when he’s outside and when Tammy grabs the lead the clever cat will instinctively head towards the door and hold up his head for walkies.

“I treat him like my baby. I am a crazy cat lady,” laughed Tammy. “If anyone is going to win it, I want it to be him.”

Smokey has his own Instagram page @FrostySmokey, which he shares with Tammy’s other cat Frosty. He is even known to pose.

“When you take out the camera, he stops what he’s doing,” said Tammy. “He just seems to know.”

The national competition will be decided by public vote and Smokey will need the support of the Carlow public.

People can vote through the www.petsittersireland.com website.