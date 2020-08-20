30,000 still without power in Cork after Storm Ellen

By Vivienne Clarke

Derek Hynes of ESB Networks said the number of locations without power had risen from 500 at 7am to 900 at 8am, but the number of premises without power has been reduced as power IS restored to larger areas.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Hynes revealed that Cork, Tipperary and Limerick remain the areas worst affected with 30,000 without power in Cork, the same number in Tipperary and 10,000 in Limerick.

Power outages

In Westmeath, the Athlone area is the worst affected with 18,000 premises without power.

Mr Hynes said the numbers are fluid and he expected them to rise as people start their day, discover they have no power and report it.

“We know all the big faults, we need to be alerted about all locations that our crews need to visit to ensure that there are no public safety issues.

“We are asking everyone to stay safe. We are worried about families going for a walk, about children playing.”