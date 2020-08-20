AA warn drivers of dangerous conditions in Cork after Storm Ellen

By Vivienne Clarke

Up to 30,000 homes in Cork are without power in Cork with the county receiving the full brunt of Storm Ellen overnight.

The AA has warned that extreme caution is needing in the county with severe flooding having taken place in Skibbereen and Bandon.

Gusts of well over 100km an hour were recorded in the south west of the county. A gust of 143 kmh was recorded at Roches Point in Cork.

The flooding in Skibbereen has caused much consternation as the town has an ongoing multi million flood relief scheme.

Former Mayor of County Cork and now TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) says that the OPW “needs to provide answers” about the flooding of Bridge Street in the town.

“This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen. Millions spent on flood protection. The entire town shold be dry even in this intense rainfall. Part of me is not surprised. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection.”

Gardaí received dozens of calls about spot flooding and fallen trees with reports of of multiple trees down in areas of the county including in Skibbereen, Midleton, Fermoy, with debris northbound on the M8 Cork Dublin Road and on the N40 South Ring Road.

Many of the major routes including the N22 road to Killarney and the N25 road to Waterford were badly impacted by falling trees.

Locals reported that a roof from a shed in the middle of the road between Mogeely Village and Killeagh with trees also blocking the road between Conna and Rathcormac. The road to Rochestown Nursing Home in the city was blocked as a result of fallen trees.

Motorists on the old Mallow Road in Cork city contacted gardaí amid reports of a trampoline on the road heading from Blackpool to Whitechurch. The road to Ballymaloe House in the county was also impassable as a result of fallen trees.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted that power was gone in his home town of Carrigaline with the area experiencing “heavy rain and some violent gusts”.

Jim Molloy of Cork County Council told RTE’s Morning Ireland that it was a tough night overnight in the county.

“It caused a lot of chaos in the county in particular. We had about 50 (callouts) for trees and about thirty for flooding events primarily around Skibbereen which was badly hit. They were the primary events. Most of the trees down were in East Cork but again the whole country was affected.

There are still reports coming in as drivers get on the road. There is lot of trees and debris on the roads. Precaution is the word of the day.”

In a statement ESB said that their crews are being dispatched in the most affected areas where safe to do so, assessing the damage so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible. However, they indicated that some customers could be without electricity “for a number of days.”

People try to avoid waves crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork. Image: PA

“It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.”

Cork remains in a yellow advisory zone. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the coming hours.

Debenhams workers workers in Cork, who have been on the picket for over 131 days spent some time outside the store in Cork overnight amid reports that a van was possibly onsite to take stock away. The van turned out not to be a Debenhams vehicle.

However, former Debenhams shop steward Valerie Conlon said that they were not taking any chances this far in to a gruelling strike which has been underway since staff nationwide

were made unemployed at Easter.