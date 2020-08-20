Carlow pubs being investigated for Covid breaches

SOME Carlow pubs are being investigated for breaches of Covid health regulations. A Carlow garda spokesperson said that a “number of breaches” detected in the county were under investigation and files would be prepared for the DPP.

The spokesperson said that the vast majority of local pubs and other licensed premises had been compliant. They declined to go into detail about the breaches.

On a national level, the majority of breaches have related to no evidence of food being serviced or no receipts to show that food had been sold. Gardaí have no specific powers to close a pub if they find it in breach of conditions, including social distancing and pre-booking and the time limit of 105 minutes per customer. However, they can refer unsafe conditions to the Health and Safety Authority or raise an objection when a licence is to be renewed.