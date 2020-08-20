Dance teacher lashes out at new restrictions

By Elizabeth Lee

A DANCE teacher who has over 120 students and who has had to shut her studio has lashed out against the newly-introduced Covid-19 restrictions.

Nicola Curran Purcell owns the Dance Republic Dance Studios in Carlow town and she’s been forced to close her business again because, under new guidelines, she’s only allowed six students per class. That’s not feasible for her tightly-run operation, as she’s the only member of her staff teaching.

She says that while she completely understands why the government has tightened up restrictions again, the new rules don’t make sense.

“We’ve been reduced to just six children in a class, while those same children will be returning to school later this month into classrooms with up to 30 others in it. Also, in sport, 30 people are allowed to play, yet our classes are only allowed six people, including myself, so it’s not feasible. We’re closed now again,” Nicola pointed out.

Nicola, the dedicated teacher, spent the darkest months of the lockdown giving free dance classes to her young students via Zoom so that they could keep their fitness and dance routines up, but also to give the children a much-needed break from all the doom and gloom. Every week, too, the youngsters would take part in a dance-off so that they could keep up their skills and see their friends via Zoom.

She reopened her Dance Republic studios on 29 June when the government allowed it and, after deep-cleaning the place, had kitted it out with hand sanitisers and social distancing stickers.

Nicola, who set up the thriving business in 2011, felt that the children were safe and pointed out that there were no Covid-19 cases in any of the 2,000 registered members of the All-Ireland Dance Federation, their governing body.

“I absolutely understand how important it is to control the virus – I have a vulnerable person in my family, so I’m very aware of it. Our students were doing so well when we reopened. They’d come in, use the hand sanitisers and go straight to their own spot on the floor. We’re talking about children as young as four years old doing this.

“They were coping brilliantly and I’m so proud of them. They were only coming back into themselves after those long months of lockdown. They’re going back to school now, but they need their hobbies. They need their friends and they need to have fun,” Nicola continued.

“Our studio is closed now and it’s very difficult for me to sit at home knowing that the studio is sitting there empty with no children. I’m young and fit and healthy and I need to make a living, too. I didn’t mind the first lockdown but to be shut down again just when we were getting back off our knees is devastating,” she concluded.