Event workers call for clarity on ‘farcical’ Covid-19 guidelines

A group representing 18,500 event industry workers has called for urgent clarity from the Government on what it describes as “farcical” Covid-19 guidelines for live entertainment venues.

The Event Production Industry Covid-19 group (EPIC) said the events industry remains “in confusion” following “conflicting messages” from Government regarding the numbers allowed to attend professionally organised indoor and outdoor events.

It comes as the Government was forced to clarify the number of people allowed to attend cultural venues earlier today, following widespread confusion about revised Covid-19 restrictions.

The group has mapped out a timeline of Government statements over the past three days which it said demonstrates its “confused messaging” and has called for “an end to miscommunication”:

Tuesday August 18th 5.30pm: Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces no more than six people allowed indoors and 15 people outdoors.

Wednesday August 19th 8am: Senator Malcolm Byrne says live events are exempt and can have 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

Wednesday August 19th 6pm: Minister Stephen Donnelly says no live events are allowed and only six people allowed indoors and 15 people outdoors.

Thursday August 20th 11am: Government announces that live events can run in theatres for 50 people.

EPIC said the Government’s most recent statement has not provided any clarity on live entertainment venues, with a spokeswoman for the Taoiseach’s office confirming today that no more than six people can attend most indoor events while outdoor events are limited to 15 attendees.

However, according to the Government statement, museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries can continue to hold 50 people under the new rules as they are “controlled environments”.

EPIC has said that “professional event organisers are still unsure if they can run small shows in August and early September as planned” with the industry “in limbo”.

The industry is already on its knees, and in severe peril, and these repeated miscommunications have caused enormous distress and worry for thousands of events and arts professionals.

“The events sector has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic: it was the first industry to shut down in March and will be the last industry to return,” it said.

“The industry is already on its knees, and in severe peril, and these repeated miscommunications have caused enormous distress and worry for thousands of events and arts professionals who are trying to get back to work by planning safe, controlled events, strictly in line with Government guidance.”

The group, formed in response to the “crisis” in the live events industry created by the pandemic, has said a 90 per cent drop in revenue is expected in the industry this year and has called for the Government to assemble a task force to protect it from “total decimation”.

It has also called for the extension of the full pandemic unemployment payment for the sector until mass gathering restrictions are lifted, along with grant funding for the Arts Council to be invested in the commercial live events sector.

It says the sector includes venues, festivals, events, artists and skilled crew which support over 25,000 jobs in Ireland.