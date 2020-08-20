Funeral details of the popular and much-loved publican

  • Home >
Thursday, August 20, 2020

John Anderson of Anderson’s pub on Emily Square, Athy

Suddenly, at his home on Sunday 16 August. Predeceased by his parents Benny and Vivienne. Devoted father to Matthew, dearly loved brother of David, Helen, Nuala, Michele and Bernard. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Alf and Ger, nieces and nephews Katie, Mark, Marie Louise, Alfie, Clodagh and Sarah, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to current government restrictions. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 11am on Friday morning from St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, see www.parishofathy.ie. 

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

