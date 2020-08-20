Some people with Covid-19 have up to 50 contacts, according to HSE

By Kenneth Fox

Some people testing positive for Covid-19 have up to 50 contacts, according to HSE chief Paul Reid.

Ireland’s cumulative number of cases per 100,000 have grown by the third highest rate in Europe, currently standing at 25.4 per 100,000, up from 9.8 on August 6th and just 6.7 cases per 100,000 on July 31st.

Mr Reid said he understands how the “unpredictability and uncertainty of the pandemic is causing a high level of frustration from people.”

He also refuted recent claims made around testing saying:

“Our escalation plan has worked recently. It is untrue that the test and trace system is failing apart and to say that is alarmist.”

There are currently 6 people with confirmed Covid-19 cases in Irish hospital and 12 people with the virus in ICUs.

Mr Reid said “The recent increases in cases has been a shock to our society and it has put a strain on test and tracing system.”

In terms of testing he said that in the last week 55,000 were tested, which is the second highest testing figures since April.

There has been a sharp increase from 50 cases per week to now over 600 cases per week.

Serial testing

He said the HSE have continued to conduct serial and mass testing in the Midlands. There were some delay recently with a batch completion of negative tests in meat factories.

Overall, 730,000 tests have been completed to date since the onset of the pandemic in Ireland. In terms of test and tracing there has been a median wait time of 2.3 days from the time a person gets tested and their contacts are notified.

There has been an increased number of testing services and pop up services recently, particularity in the Midlands. Also over 1.6 million people have now downloaded the Covid tracker app, according to the HSE

Mr Reid said that when it comes to clusters in meat plants, shared accommodation has been a big factor. Serial testing is continuing to being done in Direct Provision centres, nursing homes and meat plants.

At the briefing, Anne O’Connor the HSE’s chief operations officer also said that the Citywest convention centre is still being used as a self-isolation centre.

There are currently 67 healthcare workers in the isolation center, while overall 174 people are in the self-isolation centre.

Ms O’Connor also said that “95 per cent of those who have died due to Covid-19 has been people over 70.”