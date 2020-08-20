Man arrested after robbery at Cork petrol station

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a robbery at a petrol station in Clonakilty, Co Cork on Wednesday.

Shortly after 6pm a man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered a petrol station on Fax Bridge and demanded money from staff. The man then left the scene having taken a sum of cash.

Detectives from Clonakilty Garda Station attended the scene and began reviewing CCTV footage whilst uniform gardaí carried out a search of the area and began house to house enquiries.

After reviewing the CCTV footage a potential suspect was nominated. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested a short time later and brought to Bandon Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.