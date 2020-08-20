Minister Calleary joins 80 guests at golf dinner despite health guidelines

By Aoife Moore

A spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture Dara Calleary said: “He did attend and spoke briefly. He left following the dinner and observed social distance throughout the event.”

More than 80 people, including the Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, senators and TDs attended a golf function in a hotel on Wednesday night, seemingly in breach of public health guidelines and a day after the Government announced new lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Oireachtas Golf Society event to celebrate its 50th anniversary was held at a function room at the Station House Hotel, Clifden, Co Galway, even though public health advice clearly states “no formal or informal events or parties should be organised in these premises”.

It reports that the table plan listed 82 people for the sit-down function, with up to 10 people per table, even though guidelines state no more than six people should be seated at any one table.

According to the Examiner, the guest list included the Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and his wife Siobhan, Galway TD Noel Grealish, Senator Jerry Buttimer, Senator John Cummins, Senator Paul Daly and Senator Niall Blaney amongst others.

Apology

The Agriculture Minister has since apologised for attending the event just 24 hours after new Covid-19 measures were introduced.

In a statement, the Minister said he had committed to attending the function a number of weeks ago, and should not have attended in light of updated public health guidelines.

“Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, having been asked to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly. In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event,” he said.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly to the public, from whom we are asking quite a lot at this difficult time. I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues.”

A spokesman from The Station House Hotel said they consulted the Irish Hotels Federation, who told them that the event could go ahead with fewer than 50 people in each side of the room, which it said was divided into two by a “physical structure” with 45 people in one section and 36 in the other.