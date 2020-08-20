Molly’s knowledge of wildflowers is the stuff of legend

By Elizabeth Lee

TO many people, ragwort is a poisonous and dangerous pest of a weed, but to environmentalist Molly Aylesbury, it is the stuff of fairies and folklore.

“It’s known as the fairy steed. The story is that, while witches ride broomsticks, fairies ride ragwort. They fly into your room at night and whip you out of bed and bring you on all sorts of shenanigans,” Molly laughed.

She also pointed out a plant called meadow sweet, which, with its feathery-white flowers, was traditionally used to sweeten mead. It has a high content of an aspirin-like component, so it was used as an anti-inflammatory.

Molly, an environmental educator, runs Bare Necessities, a company that works in outdoor education and teaches sustainability. During the recent Heritage Week, she guided a group of people along the Barrow track in Carlow town, bringing them on a talk about wildflowers. Molly showed them various plants and weeds, including the much-maligned ragwort, and told them stories. Her stories were based in Irish folklore, while she also told them how wildflowers, plants and weeds can be eaten or used for medicinal purposes. Her fascination with nature stems from childhood walks with her grandfather Seamus Murphy.

“I blame my grandfather for all this,” Molly smiled. “We’d go on walks and he’d tell me stories about the plants. He bought me books on fairies and folklore that I still have today. I got interested in foraging and learning more about this.”

Molly, who is a graduate in environmental biology, set up the Bare Necessities company to educate people about nature and the environment in the hope that if they understand it, they’ll respect it.

In pre-Covid days, she worked with green school committees and set up zero-waste stalls at garden events. She also conducted wildflower walks on a monthly basis on the banks of the River Barrow and is immensely proud of how beautiful her home town looks, away from the hustle and bustle of people and traffic.

“It’s lovely to bring people to Co Carlow and to show them how beautiful the place is. We have so much beauty here,” Molly concluded.

If you’d like to know more about Bare Necessities, contact Molly on 085 7260278.