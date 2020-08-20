Questions raised as Skibbereen flood defence system fails to withstand Storm Ellen

By Vivienne Clarke

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Christopher O’Sullivan has said that questions need to be answered about why a multi million euro flood defence system in Skibbereen failed to protect homes and businesses during Storm Ellen on Wednesday night.

“Tens of millions” had been spent on the system which the OPW had said would protect the town. “Clearly that wasn’t the case” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show.

Mr O’Sullivan predicted that there would now be a “blame game” over why the system had failed.

The original quote for the flood relief scheme had been €18 million, but “it went into massive over run,” he said.

At local level there was speculation that a “simple culvert” had been blocked which led to 21 homes and business premises being flooded. He said he had been told that a grate was to have been installed “and it wasn’t” which led to the blocking of the culvert.

When “that amount of money” was involved, he said he expected that the 21 homes and businesses should have been safe. Flood relief schemes in Bandon and Clonakility had worked on Wednesday night. “We were confident that Skibbereen would be safe.”

Mr O’Sullivan acknowledged that the flooding could have been far worse without the measures which had been carried out, but he added “if the scheme can’t deal with a blocked culvert then it’s not working.”