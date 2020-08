Malone, Clair, (Nee O’ Brien)

Late of Tullow, County Carlow and formerly of Maynooth, County Kildare.

Clair passed away on 18 August, peacefully, at Saint Luke’s Hospital, County Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by Boysie and family.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral can be viewed at 11am on Friday 21 August, at www.maynoothparish.org.