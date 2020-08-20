State clarifies Covid-19 limits on arts events after widespread confusion

Cinemas and theatres can continue to hold 50 people under the new rules. File photo

The Government has been forced to clarify the number of people allowed to attend cultural venues following conflicting statements and widespread confusion about the revised Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, the Government confirmed that no more than six people can attend most indoor events while outdoor events are limited to 15 attendees.

However, museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries can continue to hold 50 people under the new rules.

The Government said these venues are deemed to be “controlled environments”, with appropriate protective measures in place.

The confusion arose after the Department of Culture said on Wednesday that events in venues like cinemas, galleries and theatres, where there is physical distancing and controlled measures, can continue under current guidelines.

However, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly later contradicted this by saying that indoor concerts could not exceed six people from three different households.

This led to confusion, with the National Campaign for the Arts calling for the Department and the Government to provide better clarity about cultural events.

In a statement from the Taoiseach’s office on Thursday, a spokeswoman said: “Following consultation with the Ministers of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht and the Minister for Health, the following clarification applies to measures introduced with respect to the cultural sector:

“Businesses/services such as museums, cinemas, theatres and art galleries are deemed to be controlled environments, with appropriate protective measures in place such as physical distancing between people.

“These venues can continue to operate where appropriate physical distancing and all other protective measures can continue to be maintained. Individual groupings attending these venues must be limited to six people from no more than three households.

“Overall attendance must adhere to an overall limit of 50 people.

“All other indoor cultural events are subject to the six-person maximum rule. All outdoor events are subject to the new limits of 15.

“These events are deemed as mass gatherings where there is a concentration of people at a specific location for a specific purpose over a set period of time.

“These types of events provide opportunities for the virus to spread.”