Trial order over serious attack on Dublin pensioner

By Tom Tuite

A 53-year-old man has been sent forward for trial accused of attacking a grandfather who was left fighting for his life in Dublin last year.

Paddy Hansard, 73, suffered serious head injuries and broken bones in his neck at around 2.30am on August 17th, at the Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough, Dublin 3.

The retired scaffolder was on his way home, with his partner June, from a night out at the Clonliffe House pub.

After he was injured, he was rushed to the Mater Hospital by emergency services, in a critical condition. He was later moved to the Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, in Finglas, Dublin.

The incident featured on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme last September.

James O’Neill with an address at Courtney Place, Ballybough, was charged in March and had been granted bail with conditions.

He is accused of causing serious harm to Mr Hansard, contrary to section four of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court on Thursday and was served with a book of evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment and requested a return for trial order.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican consented and made the order sending Mr O’Neill forward for trial at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on October 30th next.

He was remanded on continuing bail with conditions.

Mr O’Neill, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was warned he had to notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi in his defence. An order was made for disclosure of video evidence.