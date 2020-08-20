Two arrested as gardaí seize €53,000 worth of drugs in Cork

Gardaí arrested two people and seized over €53,000 of suspected drugs in Cork city on Wednesday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected drug dealing, gardaí from the Mayfield Drugs Unit were carrying out a patrol on the North side of Cork city. At around 7pm gardaí saw the occupants of a car involved in what was believed to a drugs transaction in the Boherboy Road area of Mayfield.

Gardaí stopped the car and carried out a search of it and the occupants under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Gardaí found €1,000 of cannabis herb split into deals and a further €2,100 of cannabis herb was located in the boot of the car

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 30s, were both arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station. They are currently detained under section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation, gardaí later carried out a search at a house in Ballincollig, Cork. During the search gardaí seized €50,000 of cannabis herb and €250 of cocaine. Gardaí also seized a vacuum packer, plastic bags and a sum of cash.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.