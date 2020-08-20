Women’s Aid records 43% increase in calls during Covid-19 pandemic

There was a 43 per cent increase in calls to Women’s Aid during the pandemic from the end of March to the end of June.

The organisation’s annual report has been released today along with a special update on domestic abuse figures for the period covering Covid-19.

The report for 2019 also shows nearly 25,000 disclosures of domestic abuse against women and children.

Women’s Aid CEO, Sarah Benson, says the figures during lockdown show the massive impact it had victims of domestic abuse.

Shocking

“What we saw was an enormous surge between between the same period in 2019 and 2020 in terms of our helpline. The helpline responded to 43 per cent more calls. This is a really shocking indication of how impactful the Covid-19 crisis has been for those for who home is not a safe place.”

Ms Benson added: “Behind these figures are women whose lives have been devastated by abuse. Women disclosed being beaten, strangled, burned, raped and their lives threatened. They told us about being denied access to the family income to feed and clothe themselves and their children and being stalked and humiliated online.”

The organisation is calling on the Government to follow through on its commitments to audit and improve existing state responses to domestic and sexual violence infrastructure, including co-ordination; to fully resource specialist services; prioritise Family Law Court reform; to commit to a victim-centred and trauma-informed reform of the Criminal Justice System’s response to domestic and sexual violence and to legislate effectively to tackle the growing problem of online abuse.