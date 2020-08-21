40,000 homes and businesses still without power after Storm Ellen

Just under 40,000 homes and businesses are still waiting to have their electricity supply restored.

Storm Ellen hit the country on Wednesday night, with gusts of up to 143 kilometres per hour recorded at Roches Point in Cork.

The worst affected counties for outages are Cork, Tipperary, Westmeath and parts of Galway.

Derek Hynes of ESB Networks says they are working to get everyone’s supply fixed today.

“This morning there were 40,000 homes and businesses without power. We worked until pretty late yesterday evening. The areas affected now are starting to diminish thankfully so most people have the power back but we still have significant numbers of families in places like Nenagh, Birdhill, Thurles, Midleton and Toomevara without power.”

At one point yesterday there were 195,000 homes and businesses without power across the country.