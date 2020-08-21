Coronavirus: no new deaths and 79 new cases confirmed in the Republic

There have been no new deaths and 79 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

Of the cases confirmed today, 30 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 21 cases have been identified as community transmission. 73 per cent of the new cases are under 45 years of age.

43 of the cases are located in Dublin, nine in Kildare, six in Cork, six in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives.

We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus.

“The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the seven and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare.

“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice.

“I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a two metre distance from each other and wear a face covering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease.”

Lockdowns

Dr Glynn’s comments come as it was confirmed earlier this evening by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that local restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be extended in Co Kildare.

Kildare was placed into a local lockdown earlier this month along with counties Laois and Offaly following a sharp uptick in Covid-19 infections. The restrictions are now set to be lifted for Laois and Offaly.

Yesterday, HSE chief Paul Reid said today that some people testing positive for Covid-19 currently have up to 50 contacts, with the number of people being tested for the virus in the past week being the second highest figure since April.

It comes as Ireland’s cumulative number of cases per 100,000 has grown by the third highest rate in Europe, standing at 25.4 per 100,000 yesterday.

Northern Ireland

There were 20 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the North today, with no new deaths reported.

The total number of cases in the region now stands at 6,576, with another 51 cases announced yesterday by the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

New restrictions on gatherings were announced in the region yesterday, with the number of people allowed to meet indoors at households reduced to six people from no more than two households, and number allowed at outdoor gatherings reduced to 15.