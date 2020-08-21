Elaine’s ‘angels’ feed the homeless on the streets of Dublin

By Elizabeth Lee

AT the weekends, Elaine Jones and her crew put out a call for food donations and on Sunday evenings they pack up their cars and drive to Dublin.

Sometimes they get loaves and loaves of fresh sandwiches, other times someone will make a giant pot of curry or pasta sauce. The people who make the sandwiches or the pots of hot, nutritious food are their family members or their friends. Businesses are especially good at donating items like bottles of water, fresh meat or treats like biscuits.

Elaine is one of just five people from the Rathvilly and Baltinglass areas who volunteer with a charity called Friends of the Homeless. The other local women are Lorraine Donegan from Rathvilly, Lorraine’s sister, Suzie Keogh from The Glen of Imaal and Catherine Kearney Whelan and Tina Forsythe from Baltinglass. All of the women collect donations of food, cook it, travel to Dublin and then serve it up to at least 200 people on Sundays.

“We can’t go if we don’t have enough food for at least 200 people,” Elaine explained.

“We source the food where we can. We put a message up on our page on Facebook and people react to it. Someone might make a lasagne, someone else might make a curry, other people make sandwiches for us,” she continued. “So far, we’ve been blessed – people are very generous. Sometimes on the street someone might walk up to us and hand us cash for us to buy things, so we use that money to buy things like underwear or toiletries.”

Up to 200 people queue for food at the Friends of the Homeless stall on Grafton Street every Sunday

There are many charities and voluntary organisations working on the streets of Dublin, helping people living on the streets, and Friends of the Homeless is just one of them. That group has a slot on Grafton Street, where they meet all sorts of people in need.

There are families and single people, there are those living on the streets and those living in hotels. Some have drug problems, some have mental health problems, but they all have one common factor – they need help. Elaine and the volunteers are aware that they’re not solving the homeless crisis, but they’re doing something that’s practical and real – they’re providing nutritious food and warm clothing to people who have no facilities to cook or who need good quality clothes to keep warm and dry.

Friends of the Homeless used to focus primarily on providing clothes to people and, locally, Elaine and the volunteers get donations all through the year from local people in Rathvilly, Baltinglass and beyond.

“We always, always need things like jackets and coats, tracksuit bottoms and sweatshirts and runners. People are so good at donating, but sometimes I don’t think they realise what’s needed. Someone gave me a swimming suit. Seriously? We’re not a recycling service – we’re trying to do some good here,” she laughed.

Elaine is known for her charitable work and is the founder and administrator of a school in West Bengal, India called Celtic Cross Free School, which won her a Carlow Person of the Year Award.

She’s also acutely aware of people in need on her own doorstep. During the lockdown, she and other volunteers helped local families who were struggling, giving them food or clothes, while there was also a young woman who needed baby clothes and equipment when her baby was due during lockdown.

She got involved in the Friends of the Homeless charity in October 2017 when her friend Kim Finnegan from the Wild Flower Café in Rathvilly was looking for donations of clothes to distribute on the streets of Dublin. Elaine rowed in to help and hasn’t left it since.

“When I started helping them, I got hooked and I couldn’t walk away,” she said.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown and the subsequent restrictions, Friends of the Homeless have moved away from the clothing aspect of their work because of the risk of cross-infection and now concentrate on providing hot, fresh, nutritious food.

She and the other volunteers see heartbreaking scenes and hear heartbreaking stories from the people who come to their food stall on Grafton Street every Sunday. She says that most of the people she meets suffer from mental health problems, while there are also families in temporary accommodation who haven’t the facilities to cook for themselves.

Friends of the Homeless rely completely on donations and, more often than not, Elaine, Lorraine, Suzie, Catherine and Tina will buy food out of their own pockets or else buy essentials such as toiletries out of their own money. That’s why a new GoFundMe page has been set up by Friends of the Homeless, which raised thousands of euros within days of it going live.

“People are so generous with food, clothes and money. They love knowing that they’ve done some good. They feel good about being able to help others,” Elaine smiled.

If you’d like to donate, go to the Friends of the Homeless GoFundMe page.