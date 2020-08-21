Explore the River Derry on Water Heritage Day

By Elizabeth Lee

THE River Derry Bubbles Project, now in its fourth year, invites people to share Water Heritage Day on 23 August on its Facebook page.

The annual event is an innovative project for schools and community groups. Now in its fourth year, its aims are to raise awareness of the values, issues and threats associated with our freshwater resources.

The Heritage Council, the lead organisers of Heritage Week, have requested projects and events to have an online presence during the current pandemic.

Between noon and 5pm on Sunday 23 August, simply log on to Facebook and become a fan of the River Derry Bubbles Project page. Please post your photos, stories or drawings of the River Derry onto the page to help celebrate the local river and all that it has to offer. Interesting videos will also be posted live during the day.

The River Derry rises near Hacketstown before entering Co Wicklow as it flows through Crossbridge, Tinahely, Tomnafinnoge Woods and then onto Shillelagh, close to Kerry Foods. After this, the River Derry returns to Co Carlow as it flows through Clonegal, passing Huntington Castle and finally Kildavin, where it joins the River Slaney.

This online event has been funded by the Local Area Waters Community Office and kindly supported by Tinahely Community Projects and Tinahely Tidy Towns.

For more information, see http://rubalcavaheritageservices.com/river-derry-bubbles-project-2/