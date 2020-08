Gardaí investigating the murder of Timothy Hourihane have arrested and charged two men.

The incident occurred at Mardyke Walk, Cork on October 13th, 2019. Mr Hourihane was found unconscious close to his burning tent.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Both men, aged 26 and 27 were arrested on Friday morning.

They are both due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.