Golfgate: Why the Oireachtas Golf Society event has caused such a stir

An event held in the Station House Hotel in Connemara for the Oireachtas Golf Society has thrown the Government into chaos after a number of politicians were found to have breached Covid-19 guidelines by attending the event.

Former Minister of Agriculture Dara Calleary submitted his resignation to Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today after #Golfgate implicated a number of high-profile figures.Others have followed, with party whips withdrawn from several senators and social media outrage demanding that an EU Commissioner and a Supreme Court judge consider their positions.

Tuesday, August 18th

Due to concerns over the increased number of Covid-19 cases being recorded in the Republic,

the Taoiseach announced tighter restrictions would be implemented in an attempt to suppress the virus.

The new restrictions limited the number of people permitted at indoor gatherings to six people from three households and 15 people at outdoor gatherings.

All sport was forced behind closed doors and restaurants were slapped with 11.30pm closing times.

The new restrictions replaced existing phase three restrictions, which allowed for a maximum of 50 people at indoor gatherings, except for shops or restaurants which were adhering to social distancing guidelines.

However, until the new restrictions can be passed into law, the current phase three rules still apply. This means that events in hotels are still subject to limits of 50 people at events, which includes hotel and catering staff.

Wednesday, August 19th

Despite new guidelines issued by the Government, the Óireachtas Golf Society celebrated its 50th anniversary in the Station House Hotel in Clifden.

The event was said to have been organised by the President of the golf society and former Fianna Fáil TD Donie Cassidy, honouring former Fianna Fáil MEP Mark Killilea Jnr.

The Oireachtas golf society is comprised of:

Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen

Minister of State for Trade Promotion Robert Troy

Cork North-West TD Michael Creed

Kildare TD James Lawless

Senator Aidan Davitt

Senator Paul Daly

Former Clare TD Dr Michael Harty

Former Galway-West TD Frank Fahy

Former Senator Eamonn Coghlan

Former Senator Paul Coghlan

Former Kildare TD Gerry Brady

Galway-West TD Noel Grealish (Captain and honorary secretary)

Former Westmeath TD Donie Cassidy (President)

Dublin North-East TD Pat McCartan (Vice-President)

Former Cork East TD Michael Ahern (Honorary Treasurer)

Senator Paddy Burke (Assistant Treasurer)

Former Kildare TD Jack Wall (PRO)

Former Senator Lorraine Higgins (Director of Golf)

John Flaherty (Assistant Secretary)

Honorary Life Members:

EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny

Former Tánaiste Dick Spring

Former EU Commissioner for Internal Market and Services and Kildare TD Charlie McCreevy

Former Laois-Offaly TD Tom Enright

Thursday, August 20th

The Irish Examiner reported that over 80 people were in attendance, in breach of both old phase three guidelines, and the Taoiseach’s updated restrictions.

The table plan listed ten people at each table, despite guidelines stating only six people should be seated at any one table.

The Examiner also reported that in additional to Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary, a number of other TDs and Senators were at the event, including:

Galway TD Noel Grealish

Senator Jerry Buttimer

Senator John Cummins

Senator Paul Daly

Senator Niall Blaney

Former Fine Gael Senator Cáit Kean

Moroccan Ambassador Lahcen Mahraoui

Former Labour Party Senator Lorraine Higgins

Former Fine Gael Senator and Sligo-Leitrim TD Gerry Reynolds

Former Fine Gael senator Imelda Henry

Circuit Court judge and former Workers’ Party TD Pat McCartan

Supreme Court judge and former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe

It was later confirmed the European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan was also in attendance.

Mr Calleary tweeted to confirm he had attended the event and apologised to the public and his Government colleagues.

A spokesperson for the hotel said the event was held in a room with a partition, saying the Irish Hotels Federation confirmed the event could go ahead if there was less than 50 people on each side of the partition.

Late Thursday night, Senator Buttimer, the Leas Cathaoirleach for the Seanad, apologised for attending the event saying it was “a lapse of judgement”.

Friday, August 21st

Mr Calleary submitted his resignation to the Taoiseach due to mounting pressure to step down for breaching public health guidelines.

Mr Martin accepted Mr Calleary’s resignation from his ministerial position, but will remain a TD.

Mr Martin said: “People all over the country have made very difficult, personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their businesses to comply with Covid regulations. This event should not have gone ahead in the manner it did given the Government decision of last Tuesday.”

Speaking on MidWest Radio, Mr Calleary said he “should have had the cop on not to go to the event”.

Senator Buttimer also tweeted a letter he sent to Seanad Cathaoirleach, Senator Mark Daly stating he would be resigning from his role as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Following the resignation from Mr Calleary and Mr Buttimer, attention turned to Commissioner Hogan and Supreme Court judge, Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe.

Commissioner Hogan tweeted to confirm he had attended the event, but offered no form of apology.

Mr Woulfe followed course, saying: “I was not aware in advance that there was going to be an organised dinner as part of the event.

“I attended based on that understanding, that it would be within the guidelines, but do apologise for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part.”

Tánaister Leo Varadkar condemned the actions of those who attended the event and announced that Mr Buttimer would be removed from the party whip, along with two fellow Fine Gael senators, Paddy Burke and John Cummins.

Mr Cummins and Fianna Fáil Senator Paul Daly apologised for attending the event.

Gardaí then confirmed they are investigating the breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the event.

Under the current restrictions, it is an offence to organise an indoor event for more than 50 people, or an outdoor event for more than 200 people.

Offences are punishable by a fine of up to €2,500, up to six months imprisonment, or a combination of both, according to Citizens Information.

Pressure continues to mount on the Government following the event, with a number of opposition TDs calling for the Dáil to be recalled from its summer recess in order to deal with the fall out.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said those who attended the event in Connemara showed “incredible arrogance” and that others who attended the dinner should consider their positions.

Mr Martin has also removed the party whip from three Fianna Fáil Senators; Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Niall Blaney for their attendance.