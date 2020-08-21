Local lockdown in Kildare extended for two weeks

By Tomas Doherty

The number of new infections in Co Kildare still remains high. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Updated: 5.05pm

Local restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be extended for a further two weeks in Co Kildare.

Kildare was placed into a local lockdown earlier this month along with counties Laois and Offaly following a sharp uptick in Covid-19 infections.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed the restrictions in Laois and Offaly, due to expire on Sunday, have now been lifted.

Schools will reopen as planned in all three counties.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Friday afternoon, Mr Donnelly said all of the areas under lockdown had seen improvements over the past two weeks. In Laois and Offaly, the case numbers are stabilising and falling.

“The measures are working,” he said.

However, the Minister said more time was needed in Kildare as case numbers were still too high – the incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 people is now over 200, compared to 27 in the rest of the country. The county is recording 40 new cases a day, twice as high as it was two weeks ago.

Mr Donnelly said: “This is difficult news for families, businesses and communities right across Kildare.”

He said the sacrifices of people there had prevented a return to more stringent measures seen earlier in the year.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said last week Kildare accounted for a third of all cases in the country but the numbers of infections had stabilised.

“A high number of cases continue to be reported on a daily basis with cases widely distributed across the county.

“There is cause for cautious optimism.

“While there has been some evidence of community transmission in Kildare, this is not out of line with the national profile.”

He said the number in hospital in the county remained low.

Dr Glynn added: “Due to the overall volume of active cases currently, in Kildare more time is required.”

He said: “It is important that we protect the progress that has been made and do not take any unnecessary risks that could result in deterioration of the situation there.”

In a separate statement, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged that the news would be “disappointing” for the people of Kildare and that it had been a “devastating few months for business owners, their staff and families.”

“By extending these restrictions now, we will avoid further, more damaging measures later on. We must do everything we can to protect people.

“The people of Kildare are making a sacrifice on behalf of the entire country. I recognise that and we are redoubling our efforts to help businesses,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said Kildare businesses will receive a further 20 per cent top-up to the business restart grant, equivalent to a 40 per cent uplift overall.

He said he was particularly concerned about small businesses and the hospitality sector, and had asked the Local Enterprise Office to make a list of recommendations to help Kildare businesses maximise trade over the next two weeks.

He added: “Government will do everything we can to help.”

Reada Cronin, Sinn Féin TD for Kildare, said she was “deeply concerned” at the extension of lockdown measures and called for the Dáil to be recalled.

She said: “As a result of the Government’s failure to get a grip of this virus, the people of Kildare have been left holding the can.”

She also said she was angry about the revelations surrounding the Oireachtas Golf dinner and prominent politicians breaking public health guidelines.

“Behaviour like this can severely undermine public confidence in the public health measures at a vital stage. I believe it is dangerous, dysfunctional and shows a disconnect from the lives of people in Kildare who are continuing to struggle under lockdown.”