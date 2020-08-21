Mary Lou McDonald says Dáil is not a ‘country club’ amid golf scandal

By Sarah Mooney

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has addressed the day’s controversy surrounding the breaching of Covid-19 restrictions by attendees at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in a live interview this evening.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One News, the Taoiseach described the event as “very wrong” and said he understood the anger of the public across the country.

He said it was “a monumental error of judgement” on behalf of those who attended, in whom he was deeply disappointed.

“It undermines the public health message about reducing contacts … it flew in the face of all that. I understand Dara Calleary showed leadership and accountability by resigning. He did the right thing. He has apologised to public health officials,” said Mr Martin. “I did not expect this in any shape or form.”

We’ve a Government that has descended to new levels of chaos.

Mr Martin said that European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan, who attended the dinner and has yet to issue an apology, should issue one in understanding of the public’s outrage.

When asked if his leadership had been damaged by events, Mr Martin said that unanticipated events happened in politics and that the important thing was to respond “forcefully, firmly and with focus”.

The Taoiseach said he had no intention of recalling the Dáil this week, as calls have been made for it to be reconvened by Opposition TDs.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One News, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said politicians were elected to the Dáil – which wasn’t “a country club” – and the house should be sitting.

She said “she had no idea there was such a thing as an Oireachtas Golfing Society” and the golfing event in Clifden should not have gone ahead.

“We’ve a Government that has descended to new levels of chaos” and this is “the last straw for people”, she said as she called for the Dáil to be recalled.

Resignations

Controversy over the event had so far led to the resignations of Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and Senator Jerry Buttimer as Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach after they attended the golf society event at a hotel in Clifden in breach of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Martin removed the party whip on Friday afternoon from three Fianna Fáil Senators, Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Niall Blaney who attended the golf society event.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also removed three Fine Gael members, Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins, from the party whip due to the controversy.

Earlier this week, Mr Martin announced the introduction of tighter restrictions in order to combat the spread of the virus in the Republic. Under the new guidelines, gatherings in a household are limited to just six people from three households and outdoor gatherings are limited to 15.

It was reported that over 80 people attended the golf event, including former RTÉ presenter Seán O’Rourke, Senator Jerry Buttimer, Galway-West TD Noel Grealish, and the former Attorney General and Supreme Court judge Mr Justice Seamus Wolfe.

Numerous apologies have been issued, including from Mr Grealish who said it was an error of judgement but insisted that he exercised social distancing throughout.

Mr Hogan has defended his attendance at the event, saying he had been assured by the Irish Hotels Federation that it adhered to public health guidelines.