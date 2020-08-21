New do-it-yourself Covid-19 test method being trialled

New testing methods for Covid-19 are being explored that could allow people to carry out tests by themselves.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) and Ambulance staff are comparing results from both spit tests and short nasal swabs with results from standard tests for the virus.

The standard test must currently be performed by specially trained healthcare workers as it is collected from deep within the nose.

The new system of spit tests and short nasal swabs could allow healthcare workers to keep a further distance from those who are suspected to be infected with the virus, as the patient can take the test without assistance with the healthcare worker just supervising.

You’d have to do the validation to make sure it has the same sensitivity.

Infectious disease consultant Dr Jack Lambert said: “As long as you wear gloves and as long as you use a mask, then you’re really not putting the healthcare worker at risk.

“So yes, if we could have a simple test that is just spitting in a cup and somebody could do that without a healthcare worker nearby that has the same sensitivity, then that would be a practical solution, you could do more tests.

“But I think you’d have to do the validation to make sure it has the same sensitivity.”

Dr Lambert said the trials should be compared with neighbouring countries: “You’d also have to look to see have other countries, have other places done this, and is it a practical, is it a feasible approach and does it have the same sensitivity.

“It’s a good idea, but I’m not sure it’s going to be a ground-breaking new discovery and a new way to test in Ireland.”