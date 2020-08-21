Hogan in spotlight as others line up to apologise for golf dinner

EU Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan was previously Minister for the Environment, Community and Local Government.

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke

UPDATED: 12.00pm

The European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan is being called to explain his attendance at the Óireachtas Golf Society event on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Leader of the Seanad, Regina Doherty said Commissioner Hogan should apologise for attending the event.

Ms Doherty also said the decision by the former Attorney General, Supreme Court judge, Mr Justice Seamus Wolfe to attend displayed “a stunning lapse of judgement.”

Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary issued his resignation to Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today for his attendance at the same event.

It was confirmed that Commissioner Hogan was one of a number of politicians at the event in the Station House Hotel in Connemara, which was in breach of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier this week, Mr Martin announced the introduction of tighter restrictions in order to combat the spread of the virus in the Republic.

Under the new guidelines, gatherings in a household are limited to just six people from three households and outdoor gatherings are limited to 15.

It was reported that over 80 people attended the golf event, including former RTÉ presenter Seán O’Rourke, Senator Jerry Buttimer and Galway-West TD, Noel Grealish.

Commissioner Hogan confirmed this morning on Twitter that he attended the event and clarified that he had returned to Ireland from Europe in late July, fulfilling the necessary self-isolation period.

He also tweeted that the hotel in question had been reassured that the event would be in compliance with current restrictions.

Ms Doherty rejected this saying it was too easy to blame the Hotels Federation.

“Anyone who walked into that room and saw the set up should have walked away. They shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” she said.

I attended based on that understanding, that it would be within the guidelines, but do apologise for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part.

Mr Woulfe also released statement confirming he was at the event, saying: “I was not aware in advance that there was going to be an organised dinner as part of the event.

“I attended based on that understanding, that it would be within the guidelines, but do apologise for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part.

“I would never disregard governmental or health authorities advice regarding public health, and have been at pains to follow rules and guidelines since their introduction in March.

“That I ended up in a situation where breaches may have occurred, is of great regret to me, and for which I am sorry. I unreservedly apologise,” Mr Woulfe’s statement read.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also removed three Fine Gael members, Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins, from the party whip due to the controversy.

Earlier today, Senator Buttimer stepped down from his roll as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, apologising for his attendance at the event.

Mr Grealish also issued an apology, saying it was an error of judgement but insisting that he exercised social distancing throughout, and was assured the event met public health guidelines.

Investigation

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the event in Connemara.

Under the current restrictions, it is an offence to organise an indoor event for more than 50 people, or an outdoor event for more than 200 people.

Offences are punishable by a fine of up to €2,500, up to six months imprisonment, or a combination of both, according to Citizens Information.

Opposition TDs, including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are calling for the Dáil to be recalled from its summer recess to discuss the fallout from the event, however Ms McDonald said Mr Martin had already refused her request.