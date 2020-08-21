Recent Carlow deaths

Mary Byrne (née Keating)

9 Pacelli Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on Thursday 20 August at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Denis (Dinty), adored daughter of the late Hugh and Mary Keating, Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken children Malcolm and Edel, her beloved grandchildren Lee, Conor, Eva, Eoin and Anna, cherished sister of Francie, Nell, Annie, Bridget, Pauline, Teasie and Betty, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Linda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and her large circle of friends, near and far.

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Monday at 11.30 am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Mary’s cortege will travel via Church St, Pacelli Avenue, Colclough Avenue to Sleaty New Cemetery for burial.

Due to Covid restrictions and government guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen,, online streaming service on Monday, at 11.30am by using

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow