Shaws and Haddens closed because of Covid

By Elizabeth Lee

Shaws and Haddens on Tullow Street, Carlow were shut today because a member of staff has contracted Covid 19.

In a statement issued by the company, they said shut their shops in Carlow after one of their staff members tested positive for the disease. The family-owned company shut the doors of its Carlow branch to the public on Thursday evening and they will remain closed until Monday when the situation will be reviewed.

“Following a positive case of Covid 19 in our Haddens and Shaws Carlow stores and having taken HSE advice we have taken the decision to remain closed until Monday 24 August. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Shaws that they were hoping to re-open on Monday but that the situation would be reviewed.

He also confirmed that none of the other nine branches of department store chain has been closed.