Taoiseach ‘furious’ after Calleary joins 80 guests at golf dinner

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is “furious” with Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary after it emerged that he had attended an event organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society earlier this week that included more than 80 people.

Mr Calleary apologised on Thursday night after the story was broken by the Irish Examiner.

Mr Calleary is understood to have apologised to Taoiseach Micheál Martin while he has also expressed his regret to Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

A source told The Irish Times that the Taoiseach is “furious” with Mr Calleary for attending the event.

Since last June, indoor gatherings have been restricted to 50 people under the Government’s guidelines. The latest regulations state that tables in restaurants should not exceed six people from no more than three households.

In a statement, Mr Calleary said he had committed to attending the function a number of weeks ago, and should not have attended in light of updated public health guidelines.

“Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, having been asked to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly. In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event,” he said.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly to the public, from whom we are asking quite a lot at this difficult time. I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues.”

A spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture said: “He did attend and spoke briefly. He left following the dinner and observed social distance throughout the event.”

A spokesman from The Station House Hotel said they consulted the Irish Hotels Federation, who told them that the event could go ahead with fewer than 50 people in each side of the room, which it said was divided into two by a “physical structure” with 45 people in one section and 36 in the other.