Father and two children killed in Lough Foyle crash are named

By Stephen Maguire

Emergency services attend to the scene after three people lost their lives in an accident. The car entered Lough Foyle near Quigley’s Point in Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Boland/PA

Updated: 10.45am

A father and two children have been killed after their car came off the road at Quigley’s Point in Co Donegal and plunged into Lough Foyle.

They have been named by gardaí as John Mullan (49) and his children, Thomas (14) and Amelia (6), from Moville.

A fourth passenger in the car, Geraldine Mullan (45), survived.

The family were returning from a day out in Derry when they lost control of their vehicle and came down an embankment and into Lough Foyle.

Gardaí in Buncrana were alerted to an incident of a car in the water at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point at approximately 10.20pm on Thursday night.

[media=datawrapper]qkZIK[/media]

Mr Mullan died after becoming trapped in the family’s black Mitsubishi ASX SUV car.

The two children managed to get out of the car but later died.

Ms Mullan managed to get onto the upturned wreckage of the car and was rescued.

She was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital where her injuries are not life-threatening although gardaí say she has been left severely traumatised.

Gardaí said the vehicle was travelling from Muff to Quigley’s Point when it skidded on the road and slipped down an embankment, plunging into the water at around 10.20pm on Thursday. Photo: Joe Boland/PA

Garda Supt Eugene McGovern of Buncrana Garda station, who was at the scene of the tragedy, said conditions were poor and the night was wet and windy.

He said the stretch of road at the Three Trees near Quigley’s Point had recently been resurfaced and investigators will examine if this may have contributed to the tragedy.

He said: “We knew fairly early on that we were dealing with a family situation here and it was very difficult.

“We still don’t know what caused Mr Mullan to veer off the road but we will carry out a full investigation into all the circumstances.

“It was a wet and windy night and the stretch of road where the crash happened had recently been resurfaced so that will form part of our investigation,” he said.

Garda Supt McGovern said the loss of Mr Mullan and the two children has come as a great blow to the area.

“It is just difficult to find words for the families involved. Mr and Mrs Mullan’s families have been informed of the situation and that is why we are now releasing their names.

“This is an awful tragedy for the immediate families but also for the wider community as the family are well known and respected in the locality,” he said.

He appealed to anybody who was in the area at the time and who may have noticed anything to contact them.

“We have already received a lot of information but anybody who may have been in the area and witnessed anything to contact us at Buncrana Garda station (074 9320540), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.”

Local Donegal TDs Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have expressed the sympathy of the community following the tragedy.

Mr Mac Lochlainn said: “This is such a heartbreaking tragedy and myself and Deputy Pearse Doherty want to convey our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the man and two children who have died.

“The people of Inishowen and Donegal have suffered more than most from road tragedies over the years and we have no doubt that our people will do all that we can to support the devastated family at this terrible time and in the time ahead”.