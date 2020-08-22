Anti-lockdown protest taking place in Dublin

The Garda public order unit has been put on stand-by ahead of the event.

Anti-lockdown and anti-mask protesters are gathering at the Custom House to protest current Covid-19 measures.

The protest, organised by Health Freedom Ireland, with the support of Yellow Vest Ireland has gained support from far-right figures, according to The Irish Times.

In May, Health Freedom Ireland called for an end to all lockdown measures despite increasing rates of the virus in Ireland.

According to a statement released by the group, they will be protesting issues including “insistence on using the store-provided hand sanitisers, even when people bring their own” and “discussion of social distancing, mask wearing and other measures in school”.

The group is led by Maeve Murran, a “kinesiologist” and anti-vaccination campaigner, and Kelly Johnson, a homeopath who has claimed vaccines can cause autism.

Buses from around the country have been organised to bring people to the protest, with the Garda public order unit being put on stand-by ahead of the event.