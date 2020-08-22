Baltinglass tidy towns say thank you

By Elizabeth Lee

BALTINGLASS tidy towns is delighted to announce that it raised just over €2,000 from a recent sponsored walk.

They would like to thank the 50 people who took part in the walk and everyone who sponsored them.

“This last six months has been a challenging time for everyone and it was great to see people out again helping our community while observing Covid-19 guidelines on public gatherings,” Philip Reilly from the tidy towns committee said.

“We had staggered departure times, so we had no more than two or three people walking together. Hopefully, next year we can make it a more social gathering. Baltinglass tidy towns will be using this much-needed funding to pay for new bulbs for our existing Christmas lights, as well as a new set of lights.

“It will also pay for flowers and shrubs around the town. Thank you to everyone who helped and continues to help us.”