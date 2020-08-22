Church leaders urge flock to wear face coverings

The recommendation is to take effect from Sunday 30 August

By Elizabeth Lee

PEOPLE attending any religious service have been urged to cover up and wear masks or visors by the four main religious leaders in Ireland.

Though the wearing of masks is not expressly obligatory by government, the Catholic, Presbyterian, Methodist and Church of Ireland leaders today on Friday issued a statement calling on their flock to wear masks when in church with immediate effect.

The four church leaders made the move because of the rising number of cases of Covid-19.

“At this time, both in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland, the governments have not formally made mandatory the wearing of face coverings at services of worship. This is, in part, due to the fact that, as churches, we are committed to maintaining a two-metre physical distancing between household groups and strict adherence to all government guidance on hand hygiene, cleaning, ventilation and so on,” the statement said.

“It, however, remains our responsibility to ensure that our services of worship are safe places for all who join with us. It has become increasingly clear that the wearing of face coverings, in conjunction with hand washing and so on, is likely to reduce the spread of Coronavirus, thus helping to protect others. Their use is, therefore, one way in which we can evidence protection for the most vulnerable, support for our health workers and show practical love for our neighbours.

“Following further recent consultations with public health authorities, we join with Christian church leaders all over this island in formally recommending and encouraging the use of face coverings at all services of worship, along with the ongoing maintenance of two-metre physical distancing, from Sunday 30 August and earlier, if practicable,” the statement continued.

“We understand that some people are exempt from the wearing of face coverings, as outlined in the two jurisdictions.

We also recognise that while it may not be appropriate for those who are leading from the front during worship, including preaching, to wear face coverings, they should at all times continue to maintain at least the two-metre physical distancing from one another and four-metre physical distancing from the front row of the congregation.”

The statement was issued by the Most Revd Eamon Martin, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland; the Most Revd John McDowel, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland; the Rt Revd Dr David Bruce, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; and the Revd Dr Tom McKnight,

president of the Methodist Church in Ireland.