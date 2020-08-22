Covid-19 passenger form moving online from next week

The Health Minister has announced the Covid-19 passenger locator form will be moving online from next week.

Stephen Donnelly says the regulations to change it to an online form will take effect on Wednesday.

The Government is continuing to advise Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel.

He says they are rolling out enhanced engagements with passengers, including issuing targeted public health advice by text message.

The Government is reiterating that passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days unless arriving from one of the countries on the government’s green list.

Non-essential travel

Speaking about the announcement, Minister Donnelly says “The public health advice remains that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided, but we understand that some people need to travel for essential personal and family reasons.

“Today’s change is aimed to facilitate this travel and make the completion of the COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form easier for those who need to travel.

“Completion of this form helps our public health officials carry out follow-up checks on those arriving into the State. It also facilitates contact tracing efforts in the event of a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight or ship that has landed in Ireland.

Donnelly said nothing is changing as regards self-isolating:

“We are advising passengers who arrive into Ireland from non-green List countries to restrict their movements for 14 days. This is to limit the possible importing of COVID-19 and onward transmission of the disease to their families, communities and workplaces,” he said.