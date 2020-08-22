Dáil health and safety official next in the firing line for attending Golfgate event

Captain of the Guard in Leinster House, Jack Flaherty is responsible for ensuring Covid-19 restrictions are followed in the Government buildings.

A Dáil official responsible for health and safety was in attendance the Oireachtas Golf Society event held in Clifden on Wednesday in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Captain of the Guard in Leinster House, Jack Flaherty, who is also the assistant secretary of the society, attended the dinner, as reported by the

Irish Examiner.

Mr Flaherty’s repsonsibilities are said to include ensuring Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to in Leinster House. He is also responsible for the day-to-day management of staff in the Oireachtas.

The event, which took place in the Station House Hotel in Clifden was attended by over 80 people, including a number of TDs and Senator, both past and present.

Former Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary resigned from his ministerial role on Friday for attending the dinner, saying he “should have had the cope on not to go”.

The President of the Oireachtas Golf Society has apologised for the event in Galway on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Westmeath Examiner, Donie Cassidy said the dinner, which is now being called ‘golfgate’, was held under guidance approved by the Irish Hotels Federation.

The hotel group say the advice is multiple gatherings can be held in the same venue as long as there is separate entrances and toilets.

Mr Cassidy also said he will co-operate fully with the Garda investigation, and it was not their intention to disregard public health advice.

The EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, who also attended the event, is facing mounting pressure to resign from his role.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly says he knew the rules when attending and that his position is untenable.

Commissioner Hogan confirmed on Friday morning that he had attended the event but at the time offered no apology.

He later apologised following huge pressure from the public and calls from Taoiseach Micheál Martin for him to do so.

Despite the apology, Commissioner Hogan has made no indication that he intends to resign from his role as EU Commissioner.

Aside from Commissioner Hogan and Supreme Court judge, Seamus Woulfe, Minister of State, Martin Hayden believes there has been accountability over the event.

“We have seen a lot of accountability. The six senators that attended all lost their party whip and their respective roles in the Seanad, so I think a very clear message has gone to the people in power here.”

Yesterday, gardaí confirmed they are investigating the breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the event in Connemara.

Under the current restrictions, it is an offence to organise an indoor event for more than 50 people, or an outdoor event for more than 200 people.

Offences are punishable by a fine of up to €2,500, up to six months imprisonment, or a combination of both