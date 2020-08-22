Latest Covid-19 figures

It was announced this evening that at least one further case has been recorded in Carlow.

The exact figure will not be known until tomorrow due to how the department of health report figures.

The cumulative number of cases in Carlow still stands at 216.

Of the 156 cases notified as of midnight Friday 21 August to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre:

81 are men / 75 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

15 cases have been identified as community transmission

55 in Dublin, 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

There is now a total of 27,908 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been informed that 2 people with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home. It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”