Man charged after drug and cash seizure in Tallaght

Gardaí have seized €30,000 in cash and over €4,000 worth of drugs in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

The seizure was made on Thursday following an investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area.

The search was carried out in a house in the Cushlawn Park area where €2,800 worth of cocaine and €1,440 worth of cannabis was found, along with the large sum of cash which was seized on suspicion of being the proceeds of crime.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the house and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court later today.