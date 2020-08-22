Man charged after drug and cash seizure in Tallaght

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Gardaí have seized €30,000 in cash and over €4,000 worth of drugs in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

The seizure was made on Thursday following an investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area.

The search was carried out in a house in the Cushlawn Park area where €2,800 worth of cocaine and €1,440 worth of cannabis was found, along with the large sum of cash which was seized on suspicion of being the proceeds of crime.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the house and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court later today.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dáil health and safety official next in the firing line for attending Golfgate event

Saturday, 22/08/20 - 10:00am

Testing models in question as State to introduce random airport tests

Saturday, 22/08/20 - 9:30am

Two to appear in court today charged with terror offences in the North

Saturday, 22/08/20 - 9:00am