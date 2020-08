There was one winner of tonight’s National Lottery worth €2,482,715

In total, over 101,000 players won prizes tonight.

The winning numbers for tonight’s jackpot were: 4 5 12 15 16 31 and 23.

As well as the main jackpot there were 30 people who won €1,122, 69 people who won €123 and there were 1419 people who won €39.