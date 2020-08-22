Recent deaths in Co Carlow

Michael Somers

The death has occurred of Michael Somers, Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. In the loving care of the Staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Saturday 22 August. Husband of the late Kathleen, sadly missed by his children Mary, Michael, Patrick and Anne, his brother Richard, sisters Áine and Maura, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Bagila and Mary, grandchildren Jass, Aodhán, Darragh, Colm and Caitríona, and his many relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown (Max 6 people at any time) on Sunday from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 6 o’clock.

In accordance with government directives a funeral Mass will take place on Monday in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown at 11 o’clock, ( xax 50 people), followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption.