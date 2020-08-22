Skibbereen clean up continues as Minister insists flood defences are working

As the smell of bleach from determined cleaning of flood-damaged homes seeped out onto Bridge Street in Skibbereen, the Minister for the Office of Public Works assured locals that work was underway to prevent future floods in the area.

On Wednesday night, the street was transformed into a gushing river as blocked drains allowed filthy black water to rush down the street and into homes and businesses. Flooding on the Cork Road also devastated multiple properties.

The minister, Patrick O’Donovan, extended his “heartfelt sympathies” to all those impacted but said that the multi-million euro OPW flood defence system in the town had prevented “complete devastation.”

“Having witnessed the terrible damage from flooding in other areas of West Cork only last week and now here again in Skibbereen as a result of Storm Ellen, I am seeing at first hand the havoc and destruction that severe weather and intense rainfall can cause to communities,” he said.

“It has been explained to me that the flooding in Bridge Street on Wednesday was caused by a capacity issue and blockage in a storm drain at the Cutting/Rossa Road and was not in any way connected with a failing in the main OPW flood defences now installed in the town.

“I would like to assure the people of Skibbereen that I and my officials are fully satisfied that the main flood scheme is working effectively and has ensured that more widespread flooding and damage in the town has been avoided.”

He said Met Éireann’s red weather alert meant that workers were called away from installing a rubbish grate over a major drain in the town hours before the flood which was “extremely unfortunate” but Cork County Council would now install it as a priority.

As he left town, Margaret Balasa pointed to the black sludge still gathered on the window sills of her rented house on Bridge Street.

“The water came up to my windows,” she said.

“This thick black sludge got everywhere, it even got into my fridge.”

Margaret stepped outside work at the Londis shop just up the road at 9.20pm on Wednesday to see “a river of water flushing down the road.”

“It was scary. Water was gushing down the road so fast that it was pulling me, I could barely keep my footing,” she said.

“A child would have been pulled in by it.

“The local community here were great, I’m so grateful to them. Everyone came to help. People I didn’t even know by name were up selflessly helping all night, pulling up carpets and floorboards.

“But the community is very cross this time around. They worked so hard to come back from the last flooding. And this time it could have been prevented.”

Holly Cairns, Social Democrats TD, who was also in Skibbereen, said: “If the drains had been cleared we wouldn’t be in this situation. If we didn’t have a temporary grate we wouldn’t be in this situation.If people aren’t getting covered in their insurance because it’s a so-called ‘Act off God’, a lot comes into question. Is it an act of God if the council don’t come in and replace a temporary grid before a forecast like that?”

Up to €20,000 in emergency funding will be available for small business, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations after the government announced an extension to the Humanitarian Support Scheme for flood damage following Storm Ellen.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed news of the aid package saying that such humanitarian support was “sorely needed.”