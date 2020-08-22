Two deaths and 156 cases of Covid-19 announced

There have been two more deaths and a further 156 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There has now been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 81 are men and 75 are women, 71 per cent are under 45 years of age, 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed cases and 15 cases have been identified as community transmission.

In terms of the location 55 are in Dublin, 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE says it working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said:

“This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than three households, to your home. It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”