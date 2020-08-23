32 suspected stolen dogs seized by Gardaí in Dublin

The dogs were found following a search in Stockhole. Image: Garda Info twitter

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs that are believed to have been stolen following searches in Swords, Co Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí received a call in relation to unusual activity in the Stockhole, Cloghran area and as a result of further enquiries at the location, sought a search warrant.

The search took place at about 1pm, with gardaí from Swords and Malahide Garda Stations attending, assisted by two Dog Wardens.

The dogs are being cared for in the Ashtown Pound. Image: Garda Info twitter

The 32 dogs seized from the property consisted of three Chihuahuas, four Pugs, one Jack Russell and 24 Dachshunds.

The Dog Wardens confirmed that the estimated monetary value of all the dogs would be in excess of €120,000.

The owners of the dogs will be verified using the dogs’ microchips. Image: Garda Info twitter

All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they are currently being cared for.

The owners of the dogs are due to be verified via their microchips and further enquiries will be carried out.