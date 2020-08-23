Babs was active to the very end

By Charlie Keegan

MARIE ‘Babs’ O’Hare, Ballyloughan, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, whose death occurred on Monday 13 July, was the former Marie Tobin and a native of Ballyloughan.

She was born on 7 June 1928 to Denis and Margaret (née Curran) Tobin, being the second-eldest in a family of eight children – four girls and four boys. She married Arthur O’Hare from Newry, Co Down and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage.

The O’Hares had a daughter, Marie, before moving to Luton, England in 1955, where their son Bernard was born. While raising her children, Babs also worked as a barmaid for 25 years. After retiring, Arthur and Babs welcomed their first grandchild Mary, whom she helped raise until moving back to Ireland in 1989, where she set up home in Ballinkillen. Babs welcomed her second grandchild Alice in 1995.

Babs was an active member of the community, in particular the ladies’ committee, and enjoyed a weekly trip to St Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown, where she made many great friends. Babs loved to dance, socialise, play bingo and was very much on the go right to the end.

She drove up to a few years ago and many people will always remember Babs and her car.

Her granddaughter Mary and husband David moved home to live with her in April 2019 and she looked after them as much as they did her.

She welcomed her first great-grandchild Arthur in November last year and never missed a day to video him so she could watch him grow, even from a distance. And then her second great-grandchild Callan, who lived with her, arrived in May.

Babs will be deeply missed by all her family – children Marie and Bernard, son-in-law Mitch, daughter-in-law Jacqui, grandchildren Mary and Alice, grandson-in-law David, Brandon, great-grandsons Arthur and Callan, whom she loved dearly. She is also mourned by her brothers John and Patsy and sisters Ellie, Peggy and Cathy, having been predeceased by her husband Arthur and brothers Mikie and Dinny.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Maria (Babs) O’Hare will be celebrated on Sunday 16 August at 10am in St Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen.

If anyone wishes to make a donation dedicated to Babs’s memory, they can do so by contributing to St Lazerian’s House.