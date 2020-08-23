Back to school in challenging times

By Elizabeth Lee

THE checklist of items for parents preparing to send their children back to school has new additions this year as thousands of youngsters and teenagers return to formal education after more than five months of being away.

Throughout the summer months, school principals, teachers and staff members strove to get schools ready for the return of students. Social distancing rules, one-way systems, scrupulous hygiene standards and the wearing of masks or visors are the new normal and add to the challenges that teachers and students will face when they return this week.

From primary level to secondary, from urban to rural, from large schools to smaller ones, each has had to adapt to keep everyone involved as safe as possible, even as Covid-19 figures spike again.

“There is an anxiety and tension about reopening, of course there is, because there will be unexpected issues that we hadn’t anticipated. We’ll watch the situation and we’ll learn from it,” Carolyn Good, principal of Carrrigduff NS, Bunclody told The Nationalist.

There is a level of anxiety among parents, too, especially those whose children have underlying health issues. Some of these parents have opted to send their children back to school on a part-time basis, while other children will wear masks in the classroom.

Caroline had already met with several parents to discuss their children’s needs and what the best options are for particular pupils.

Carrigduff NS faces its own challenges, particularly around the lack of space. They’re in line to have a new school built next year, but, in the interim, Carolyn and the staff have had to think laterally about how to use their building in the safest possible way.

There are only four classrooms in Carrigduff, so with the funding that the school received to prepare for reopening, they’ve created doorways from each classroom directly into the large playground. That means that the children will enter the classroom directly and will not meet youngsters from other classes in the corridor

There’s not enough space for them to create ‘pods’ where the youngsters are grouped to four or five pupils. Instead, they are sorted into classroom ‘bubbles’ so that, say, children from one classroom won’t get to mingle or play with youngsters from a different room.

All extraneous furniture has been removed and is in storage, while the entire building has been professionally deep-cleaned ahead of the big opening day.

Teachers will wear visors on the playground because the children must be able to see them, while indoors, masks will be worn only when teachers are in close contact with pupils. Neither will be worn while actual teaching is taking place at the top of the classroom where a safe distance can be observed.

Carolyn is confident that the 93 pupils in the school will learn to adapt to their new conditions, but emphasises that children also learn from what they see. If parents and teachers are calm, then the little ones will see and feel that assuredness.

“Our children will figure it out. They’ll listen and learn and they’ll adapt. As long as we model it in the right way, that’s what they’ll see and accept as normal,” Carolyn asserted.

Principal of Presentation de la Salle College, Bagenalstown John Keane has already welcomed a batch of first-year students into the school for induction.

“It was wonderful to see students back on our corridors again. We’ve spent months here in the school without any of our students and we’ve been looking forward to it for so long,” John smiled.

The school have even made a video which is posted on its Facebook page, outlining the changes the students can expect on their return.

While the first years have already gone through their induction, the rest of the students will be brought in on a staggered basis and shown the ropes.

Among the many new measures that have been introduced are longer class times, staggered breaks and wider distances, where possible, between desks.

Classrooms in prefabs dotted around a school ground are not normally welcomed by school authorities, but in these Covid times they act as an ideal way for the students to get outside and breathe fresh air as they move from one class to another.

John and his team have, therefore, come up with an ingenious one-way system in which the students will access the outdoor areas as much as they can. The canteen has also been modified and there are new benches outside for al fresco dining. New signage will direct the students, while there has also been measures to deter teenagers, always keen to hang out together, to congregate at school lockers.

Perspex barriers have been erected and teachers and students will wear masks where a one-metre distance can’t be maintained. John is confident that both teachers and students will adopt to the new rules.

“We’ve done a huge amount of work here and we’re ready. We’ve tried to keep everything as normal as possible. Our kids are excellent and I’m very confident that we’ll have a successful return to school. We haven’t seen our students in a long time and we can’t wait to see them back here again,” John concluded.

Similarly, Caroline and her staff are now completely prepared for the new academic year and they’re looking forward to seeing their tiny charges.

“I have butterflies thinking about it because I want everyone to be safe, but I can’t wait. I miss teaching and I miss the kids,” Caroline concluded.